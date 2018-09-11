Texans to promote Roderick Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans worked out several offensive tackles in the wake of Seantrel Henderson‘s season-ending injury. In the end, they decided they liked one of their own better.

Houston will promote Roderick Johnson from the practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from the Browns on June 20, but they waived him Aug. 31 in final cuts.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2017 and he made a couple of preseason starts before missing the regular season while on injured reserve with a knee injury.

He was named the top offensive lineman in the ACC twice during his time at Florida State.

Chris Clark, Austin Howard and Cornelius Lucas were among the group of veteran tackles the Texans worked out.