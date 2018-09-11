Texans work out offensive tackles

Getty Images

The Texans won’t get right tackle Seantrel Henderson back this season due to an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, so they spent some time Tuesday looking at potential additions to the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team worked out several veteran tackles. The group included Chris Clark, Austin Howard and Cornelius Lucas.

Clark would be the most familiar of those three choices. He spent the last three seasons with the team and made 26 starts over that span before ending last season on the injured reserve list.

Lucas started one game for the Rams last season, but failed to make the club out of training camp this year. Howard started 16 games at right tackle for the Ravens last year and moved on to the Colts this offseason before joining Lucas on the discard pile.