Todd Bowles excited by Sam Darnold’s “old soul”

The Jets rolled to a 48-17 win over the Lions on Monday night and that would be reason for optimism about the year to come under any circumstances.

That the win came with quarterback Sam Darnold shrugging off an interception return for a touchdown on his first pass and returning to play well for the rest of the evening creates even more giddiness for the team’s fanbase. One person who probably isn’t getting too carried away is Darnold himself.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that Darnold has been “the same guy every day” since joining the team as the third overall pick in this year’s draft. Bowles keeps a pretty even keel as well, so it’s no surprise that it’s something he likes about his quarterback.

“It’s great to see,” Bowles said, via NJ.com. “It’s rare more nowadays. It was a little more common back [when I was playing], for whatever reason. It’s exciting to see, because he’s got an old soul, but he’s young in age. He understands the game very well. He works at it the right way.”

Bowles called Darnold’s makeup “comforting,” but expressed doubt that “it makes it any easier” for a rookie to navigate an entire 16-game schedule without growing pains. Monday’s outing is a good sign that those pains won’t be debilitating.