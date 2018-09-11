Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

A call for the Bills to make a quarterback change.

A positive take on the Dolphins running backs.

The Patriots are looking for special teams improvement in their next game.

Jets LB Darron Lee had a big game on Monday night.

The Ravens may not have RB Kenneth Dixon on Thursday.

Said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis of RB Joe Mixon, “Within the football game, his spirit and drive is evident in that huddle.”

A look at the Browns snap counts from Week One.

Ryan Switzer has stabilized the Steelers return game.

LB Whitney Mercilus wasn’t happy with his return to the Texans lineup.

Colts coach Frank Reich hopes to learn from Week One mistakes.

The Jaguars offense fell apart in the second half of Sunday’s win.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is accountable, but he made too many mistakes against the Dolphins.

Is Phillip Lindsay the best Broncos running back?

The stats back up your eyes when it comes to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill‘s speed.

T Joe Barksdale‘s injury could force changes to the Chargers offensive line.

RB Marshawn Lynch showed some Beast Mode for the Raiders.

Sunday’s game was a bad one for the Cowboys offense.

The Giants relied heavily on WR Odell Beckham and RB Saquon Barkley.

Changes could be coming to the Eagles wide receiver group.

Washington coach Jay Gruden was pleased with the team’s defense against Arizona.

Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley reviewed Khalil Mack‘s first game for the team.

Monday night wasn’t a good one for Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Packers LB Clay Matthews regrets the personal foul he received on Sunday night.

DT Sheldon Richardson did well in his Vikings debut.

The Falcons want to cut down on their penalties.

TE Ian Thomas will have to step up for the Panthers if Greg Olsen can’t go.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara had his heaviest workload to date.

Running through all that went right for Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Saints.

The first Cardinals report card of the year won’t land anyone on the honor roll.

WR Brandin Cooks made some plays in his Rams debut.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan liked QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s response to their opening loss.

TE Will Dissly had a successful Seahawks debut.