Vernon Hargreaves seeking second opinion, could be done for year

Getty Images

A shoulder injury could end the season for Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Ben Standig of sportscapitol.com reports that Hargreaves’ shoulder injury is season ending. But Dr. James Andrews will exam Hargreaves on Wednesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs await Andrews’ second opinion before giving up hope that Hargreaves’ season is done, but Stroud adds that “it doesn’t sound good.”

Tampa Bay signed free agent cornerback Marcus Williams on Tuesday as insurance.

Hargreaves made seven tackles, a pass breakup and forced a fumble against the Saints, playing 53 of 64 snaps.