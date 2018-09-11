Washington places Cam Sims on IR among several roster moves

AP

Washington made official receiver Brian Quick‘s signing. Quick, who caught six passes for 76 yards in 11 games for Washington last year, will replace Cam Sims on the roster.

The team placed Sims on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

Washington cut linebacker Josh Keyes after only a week on its roster. He was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The team promoted defensive back Kenny Ladler from the practice squad to make Keyes’ roster spot.

Washington also announced it signed receiver Teo Redding to the practice squad. The team needs bodies at the position with Trey Quinn sidelined with a high-ankle sprain and Maurice Harris inactive against the Cardinals with a concussion.