Aaron Rodgers calls his injury a “sprained knee”

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2018, 4:04 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers did not practice Wednesday, instead staying at the stadium for treatment.

He calls his injury a “sprained knee,” though the Packers quarterback would not confirm it’s his MCL.

It feels “a little better every day,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers, of course, was carted off in the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Bears. He returned in the second half to play the part of hero, leaving the Packers to a miraculous comeback win.

Rodgers did not take any pain medications, he said, because he doesn’t like the way they make him feel.

“There was a lot of adrenaline,” Rodgers said, “and [it’s] pretty sore the last three days.”

Rodgers responded, “Nope,” when asked if he needs to practice this week to play on Sunday.

  3. “Rodgers did not take any pain medications, he said, because he doesn’t like the way they make him feel.”

    Quite the one-eighty from his predecessor.

  4. Anything more than a mild sprain, he wouldn’t play.
    He’ll likely have to get rid of the ball quickly, rather than look for the homerun ball. They’ll probably go up tempo, and try to wear the Viking defense out.
    This year they will not feel like they have to protect their defense by slowing down on offense.

  5. “Rodgers did not take any pain medications, he said, because he doesn’t like the way they make him feel.”

    Because they make him talk with a southern drawl? I call B.S.

  6. More like a bruised ego and hurt feelings from the Bears treating him so badly and kicking his ars in the first half. Figured this was a good way to get out of the game and regroup. I just wish the Bears could have finished that game off. Week 15 cannot get here soon enough. Skol Vikings and Go Bears.

  10. Tough as nails and a class act combined. There is no team he’d play for than the Green Bay Packers.

  12. Dude has some heart. He’s come back twice from broken collarbones (once successfully), played on one leg in an NFC Championship game against the Seahawks, and proved it last week. I have a feeling he’ll prove it again this week.

  13. More like a bruised ego and hurt feelings from the Bears treating him so badly and kicking his ars in the first half.
    ——
    Yeah, it’s not like a 300 pound man landed on his knee

  14. “Rodgers did not take any pain medications, he said, because he doesn’t like the way they make him feel.”

    In his post game interviews – his eyes told a different story.

  15. Boy, you vike fans sure do seem worried about Aaron’s health. Maybe your time would be better spent rallying around Cousin’s attempt to copyright #youvikethat the dumbest catch phrase of all time.

  17. fm31970 says:
    “Rodgers did not take any pain medications, he said, because he doesn’t like the way they make him feel.”

    Quite the one-eighty from his predecessor.
    ______________________________

    Bite your tongue armchair athlete. Qb’s that survived the 90’s and early 00’s were a different breed.

  18. He had a significantly painful injury, left the field on a cart, came back and played a very good 2nd half and displayed all of the signs of someone who is under the influence of a substance. Is it really that crazy to think he got doped up???

  23. Maybe all Rodgers needs is some good old-fashioned home-made chicken noodle soup from his mom. Oops…nevermind.

  27. Rodgers responded, “Nope,” when asked if he needs to practice this week to play on Sunday.
    ———
    Rodgers responded, “Team?,” when asked if his team needs to practice with him to better play together on Sunday.

  28. I just hope the Packers defense can stop Dalvin Cook. His 2.5 yards per carry against a team that struggled mightily against the run last year shows just how dangerous he can be.

    Or is this the team where he calls it a year?

    Find out sunday.

  29. “gtodriver says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Yip, yip, yip”

    ———————————

    There’s our Packers obsessed ankle biter! Does your heart jump when there’s something Packer related you can comment on? It’s adorable that you were looking so deep into Rodgers’ eyes in his post game interview. Vikings fan Packers obsession knows no bounds.

  30. Kirk Cousins on Aaron Rodgers:

    “A guy like myself is chasing and wanting a lot of what he has already done. He flies at a different altitude than I do. I tell him I watch him and try to learn from him”

    Kirk is 30 and Aaron is 34. Kirk you better get moving if you want to catch your idol that you are “chasing” and wanting to be like. Tick Tock⏰

  31. If Kizer plays I sincerely hope McCarthy doesn’t have him trying to pass with less than a minute to go in the half from the shadow of the goalposts. I didn’t have a heart attack then, so I think I may be safe for the next 20 years or so, but I’d rather not test it.

  32. minneanderthals says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:58 pm
    I just hope the Packers defense can stop Dalvin Cook. His 2.5 yards per carry against a team that struggled mightily against the run last year shows just how dangerous he can be.

    Or is this the team where he calls it a year?

    Find out sunday.
    *****
    Meanwhile the entire league fears the Packers vaunted rushing attack. Has your team converted any more receivers to running back this year? You might have to do something once Kizer takes over for Rodgers. The good news is you’ll likely be fighting the Bills and Lions for #1 overall draft pick next year.

  33. aypeeswhippingstick says:

    Viking fans will love him when he plays for their team after he turns 40.
    ###

    Rodgers will be retired long before he turns 40.

