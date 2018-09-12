Aaron Rodgers calls his injury a “sprained knee”

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers did not practice Wednesday, instead staying at the stadium for treatment.

He calls his injury a “sprained knee,” though the Packers quarterback would not confirm it’s his MCL.

It feels “a little better every day,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers, of course, was carted off in the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Bears. He returned in the second half to play the part of hero, leaving the Packers to a miraculous comeback win.

Rodgers did not take any pain medications, he said, because he doesn’t like the way they make him feel.

“There was a lot of adrenaline,” Rodgers said, “and [it’s] pretty sore the last three days.”

Rodgers responded, “Nope,” when asked if he needs to practice this week to play on Sunday.