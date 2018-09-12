Aaron Rodgers is taking things “one day at a time”

September 12, 2018
Four days from the second Sunday of the season, and the first 2018 showdown between the Vikings and Packers, it’s still not clear whether Aaron Rodgers will play for Green Bay. And that’s the way the Packers surely want it.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Dan Le Batard Show when “A” topic came up after roughly 15 minutes of meandering on subjects like the Dalai Lama and sharks. “One day at a time.”

Wednesday becomes the first of three days on which official information will be available about Rodgers’ availability for Sunday. For the first two days, the team will disclose whether and to what extent Rodgers practices. On the third day, the Packers will apply a label to his availability for Sunday: Questionable, doubtful, or out.

The Vikings undoubtedly aren’t guessing that they’ll see DeShone Kizer on Sunday, and they undoubtedly aren’t sweating the possibility of seeing Kizer again. (They played Kizer last year in London, and it went well. Then again, it went well for everyone who played Kizer last year.)

Rodgers has insisted that he’ll play, barring some sort of catastrophic injury in his knee. Of course, it’s possible that the catastrophic injury already has happened, and that he’ll play as long as he can on one leg — something he quite possibly wouldn’t have done if the Packers hadn’t given him long-term financial security less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.

Now that would have been a good topic for an interview of Aaron Rodgers.

  1. Check my posts – as I predicted: that even if Rodgers was back to his old self, Packers’ leaky D meant he’ll spend the season chasing the game, trying too hard and end up getting badly injured all over again. Almost happened the first half of the very first game – and indeed may have.

  3. NFC North is the best division in the NFL
    And all games in division are wars
    All must be healthy or crap games

  4. Sunday night:

    After the stunning comeback, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told NBC’s Michele Tafoya, “I’m playing next week.”

    Yesteday:

    “We’re taking it one day at a time,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Dan Le Batard Show…

    Same person making both comments. What changed?

    Maybe Rodgers doesn’t run the Packers???

  5. If his knee is banged up the smart thing for the Packers to do is rest him this week against the monstrous front four of the Vikings. He will run the risk of making the injury worse. If he sits this week he can heal up and come back against the Lions next week where they will still be 2-1 after the Lions game and Rodgers will be on track to be 100%. But this is the Packers and they will definitely play Rodgers in this game.

  7. Packers would be remiss if they played him Sunday. He is key to the car, Kizer can’t even start it. Don’t risk a worse injury and lose the season, nobody wants to hear Packer fans say, “you won the division because Rogers missed the season”, again.

  9. I hope he plays because it should be a great game with him playing as opposed to a horrible one without him.

  10. First, I am sure he will play Sunday. He will want a crack at the Vikings after last year and the division games count for a lot. I am not sure how hurt he really is, but I am expecting him to play. Personally if I were the Packers, I would not play him. It is a long season and missing one game is a lot better than weeks of play in pain and lacking mobility, not to mention the potential for last injury issues. So as much as I like to see these games, and know how important he is to the Packers, I don’t think he should play, but I expect he will.

  13. Why has no one investigated what the actual “injury” is journalists? Is Aaron Rodgers still a “hero” if there was no actual injury? I’m not saying he faked anything, i’m saying that there’s nothing wrong other than Rodgers is fragile and has ZERO tolerance for pain and any other QB who had someone fall on their leg in a normal fashion, would’ve missed one series at the most and continued playing.

  14. Aaron obviously wants to play, you heard that Sunday.

    When a player is injured it is up to the team doctor whether he is cleared to play or not. Not the player. If he is cleared then he is playing.

    If this injury was very serious you would have heard that he is out for the season on Monday.

    All I know is that even on one leg Aaron Rodgers is 1000% better than Kirk Cousins.

    #100Seasons

    #TitleTown

    #GoPackGo!

