Aaron Rodgers to work in rehab group Wednesday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that he will be taking it one day at a time this week when it comes to figuring out whether he will play against the Vikings after hurting his knee in last Sunday night’s victory over the Bears.

The first day will not feature a full slate of practice work. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning that Rodgers will spend the day’s practice session working with the group of players rehabbing injuries.

“It’s not a setback,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “This is how it goes during the season. You have players in different categories.”

The Packers will practice again on Thursday and Friday before submitting their final injury report before the game against Minnesota. If Rodgers is listed as anything other than out for that game, it seems unlikely that the Vikings would expect anyone other than Rodgers in the lineup.