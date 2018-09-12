Aaron Rodgers to work in rehab group Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 12, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that he will be taking it one day at a time this week when it comes to figuring out whether he will play against the Vikings after hurting his knee in last Sunday night’s victory over the Bears.

The first day will not feature a full slate of practice work. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning that Rodgers will spend the day’s practice session working with the group of players rehabbing injuries.

“It’s not a setback,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “This is how it goes during the season. You have players in different categories.”

The Packers will practice again on Thursday and Friday before submitting their final injury report before the game against Minnesota. If Rodgers is listed as anything other than out for that game, it seems unlikely that the Vikings would expect anyone other than Rodgers in the lineup.

31 responses to “Aaron Rodgers to work in rehab group Wednesday

  6. He’ll play and he’ll win. The Packers in the 2nd half were outstanding. Their secondary is vastly improved. And their OL didn’t allow pressure in the 2nd half. Packers–31 Vikings–16.

    Book it.

  8. The Vikings have beaten us 4 of the last 5 times and Rodgers has played in 4 of those games. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really matter if Rodgers plays or not.

    The problem is that Rodgers is great. Maybe even the greatest of all time. But, Zimmer is even better.

  14. He doesn’t need his legs running around to play. His arms are enough. He’s one if not the most talented QB in the NFL in plain freakiness but they need to protect him from the Vikes’ defense which is in your face brutal. If they can’t shield him, then rest him. Better to lose a game than the whole season.

  17. That he came out without a brace and the direction the knee bent I’m thinking it’s a low grade MCL sprain. Hurts but you can play through it. He’ll be rehabbing most of the season though.

  18. He needs to practice this week. The Vikings are one of the hardest teams to gameplan against, because even though Zimmer may come up with a specific plan, the players might just decide to do something completely different once the game starts.

  26. rho1953 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    OOOH! Fear the mighty Vikings, owners of ZERO Lombardi Trophies.

    //////////

    And just how does this affect what will happen Sunday? Its the sign of fear as always with Packer fans when they pull out the “rings” or “trophies” you know you have got them triggered and you have won the argument. They live in the past – let em Vikes own the future.

  27. Good grief. Everyone knows he’s going to play. Do you think Zimmer is thinking he’s gonna get a sitting duck? Me thinks not.
    In the incredible event he doesn’t play? Vikes win in a blowout. Otherwise this should be a good game. Looking forward.

  28. Does it matter if he is listed as questionable? No matter what the Vikes are going to blitz like crazy. The game plan should be the same. Blitz the hobbled qb or the easily frazzled QB.

  29. Alan Light says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:17 pm
    Fear the mighty Vikings, winners of 5 of the past 6 against the lowly Packers….
  31. Oddly enough the injury helped the offense in the second half. Forced Rodgers to get the ball out quick instead of the “secondary plays” that McChumlee loves. Not a great idea to have your QB avoid pressure for 5 seconds so WR’s can get open. Much rather see schemes get players open like every other NFL team.

