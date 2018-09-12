Adrian Peterson has a special handshake ready for Cris Carter

Getty Images

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter had some strong words for future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson after Peterson signed with Washington. Peterson will have a strong gesture for Carter the next time they cross paths.

Said the man with the legendary handshake on Tuesday’s #PFTPM: “I’m definitely gonna try to crush his hand.”

That threat/promise, delivered with a laugh, came after Peterson addressed Carter compared Peterson’s current skills to a foul and smelly household object: “Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform? I had no business playing that season. I wouldn’t have admitted it, either. . . . Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby’s diaper.”

Peterson now smells a lot sweeter, after churning up 166 yards from scrimmage in his Washington debut.

“I don’t know what it is with him,” Peterson said regarding Carter. “I have no clue, I can’t pinpoint and put my hand on one thing. We played different positions. . . . I don’t know what it is. I haven’t wrapped my mind around it but at the end of the day, he’s one person and I just try to block him out and just whatever it is what it is. It was just more personal because he actually played for the Vikings for a long time and through a lot of those situations I’ve been through that he commented on he could’ve reached out and got some intel that’s not known to the public to base his opinion on and not just go off of the face value of things that he was hearing. . . . [I]f you wanted to reach me for anything you can do that, you know, but you decided just to go on your own merit and come up with your own conclusions for different things and make all these foul comments about me. I’m not really into trying to break people down and beat people down with negative talk but you have some people that are like that and you just gotta continue to push forward no matter what the naysayers have to say about you.”