Adrian Peterson has a special handshake ready for Cris Carter

Posted by Mike Florio on September 12, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter had some strong words for future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson after Peterson signed with Washington. Peterson will have a strong gesture for Carter the next time they cross paths.

Said the man with the legendary handshake on Tuesday’s #PFTPM: “I’m definitely gonna try to crush his hand.”

That threat/promise, delivered with a laugh, came after Peterson addressed Carter compared Peterson’s current skills to a foul and smelly household object: “Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform? I had no business playing that season. I wouldn’t have admitted it, either. . . . Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby’s diaper.”

Peterson now smells a lot sweeter, after churning up 166 yards from scrimmage in his Washington debut.

“I don’t know what it is with him,” Peterson said regarding Carter. “I have no clue, I can’t pinpoint and put my hand on one thing. We played different positions. . . . I don’t know what it is. I haven’t wrapped my mind around it but at the end of the day, he’s one person and I just try to block him out and just whatever it is what it is. It was just more personal because he actually played for the Vikings for a long time and through a lot of those situations I’ve been through that he commented on he could’ve reached out and got some intel that’s not known to the public to base his opinion on and not just go off of the face value of things that he was hearing. . . . [I]f you wanted to reach me for anything you can do that, you know, but you decided just to go on your own merit and come up with your own conclusions for different things and make all these foul comments about me. I’m not really into trying to break people down and beat people down with negative talk but you have some people that are like that and you just gotta continue to push forward no matter what the naysayers have to say about you.”
The naysayers likely were saying nay to the prospect of Peterson getting his 100th career rushing touchdown. But that happened on Sunday. On Friday, Peterson will auction a pair of custom-made cleats that commemorate this achievement. Proceeds will benefit the A&A Peterson Family Foundation.
Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Adrian Peterson has a special handshake ready for Cris Carter

  2. CC is a guy who always just tells the truth as he sees it, and who ever likes being told the truth. And his commentary was correct. Don’t forget, AD started strong in Arizona last year too. And stars rarely leave at the right time, hanging on from team to team for a while.. Like CC himself said he did, and AD is doing. Moss did. And the most famous example, Joe MOntana.

  4. With an “older” player, you always take it one game at a time. You hope he stays healthy, and you hope he continues the kind of outing he had in the first game, but it was only the first game. Let’s talk in week 5 and see his average.
    I hope he does great. I’m not only an AP fan, but a Smith fan and want to see them do well on their new team. But reality says that with 1) a running back, and 2) one of that experience… you just take what you can get and hope for the best. Would love to see AP crank out another MVP type season.

  6. Lost respect for CC when I saw him yell at a kid trying to get an autograph at a NBA Allstar game. He was talking to Avery Johnson and the kid approached him….he blasted the kid!! Total douche move. Other celebrities were being swamped too but understood the situation (Evander Holyfield, Icecube, Snoopdog, Tracy Mcgrady). He was the only jerk.

  7. AP is forgetting Carter is now media, not just a Vikes Legend. Carter is known to succumb to foot in mouth with some of the more adventurous comments he makes, just so he gets that media buzz.

  9. I like CC for the most part but he is always making things about him. “When I played in the National Football League”, or “I remember when we traveled to so & so and did this” or “Coach used to have us doing this or that”. Chris you are no longer playing in the National Football League. Those days are long game. And please for the love of God will everyone stop saying National Football League. We know what it is. Just say NFL and keep it moving.

  12. After what Carter said at the rookie symposium (which somehow we’re less mad at as a society than we are the questionable accusations at NFL Network, because Carter somehow still has a job), I really cannot believe at all how anyone takes him seriously anymore. I get it, he’s charismatic and good on TV, and I even see his point about older players who pass their prime, but come on.

    At least see how the player does this year. Peterson is not the MVP of yesteryear, true, but even last year he had a few noteworthy performances. While Peterson is obviously much closer to the end than he is to anywhere else, there is something wrong in my mind with needlessly blasting a guy for living his life and his dream the best way he knows how. And the fact is, after saying all that, that Peterson still has value to his team. We’re only saying these things because we’re used to seeing him rushing for 2000 yards, not because he actually is valueless. Carter’s point may be valid, but his choice to use it to insult Peterson for no reason and before even seeing him play was uncalled for.

  14. CC is a trash human being. One of the rudest dudes I’ve ever met. Asked him for an autograph once and he was the biggest jerk ever. I know he gets paid to run his mouth, but he should learn to watch it before he needs another “fall guy”. We all know he’s trashing Peterson because he’s jealous. He doesn’t want to see an “old dude” do what he wished he could’ve done when he was one those “old dudes”.

  15. CC maybe right, but I stopped listening or putting any value in his opinion, when in the summer of 2011 he said Calvin Johnson wasn’t a top 5 reciever. Calvin Johnson in 2010. 77 catches, 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns, with 3 different QBs in 14 games.

  16. So first AP was “hurt to the core” because “not only are [Cris Carter & Shannon Sharpe] black men, but these are ppl I looked up to,” and now since CC & AP were both once Vikes he feels like he shouldnt be criticized.

    Grow up AP, welcome to being a professional athlete!

  19. You’re doing a great job of blocking it out AP. Nothing like a 5 paragraph long response to Cris Carter after the season has begun.

    If his AP’s coach I’d remind him the season has begun and CC and his “FALL GUYS” don’t matter anymore.

  20. You’d have to be a complete moron to pay attention to anything Carter says. Somehow, Someway he always injects himself in every conversation. Absolute tool.

  22. How does Carter “get a fall guy” for this?

    Maybe he can blame Warren Sapp, they are in the same boat.

  27. If you saw Rob Kelley’s performance, and Adrian Peterson’s performance, you’d want Peterson on your team for the rest of the year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!