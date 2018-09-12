Alabama had an NFL-high 44 players on Week One rosters

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 12, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
Alabama has been the top program in college football in recent years, so it’s unsurprising that the Crimson Tide have put more players into the NFL than any other college team.

Alabama had 44 players on Week One rosters, the most of any college.

After Alabama were a pair of other SEC schools, LSU with 40 players on NFL rosters, and Florida with 37. Up next were Miami and Ohio State with 36 each. Florida State (33) and USC (32) were the only other schools with more than 30 players on Week One rosters.

Clemson had 29 players on NFL rosters, Auburn and Georgia had 28, Stanford, Tennessee and UCLA all had 27, and Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame all had 26.

