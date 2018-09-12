Amari Cooper caught one pass, Jon Gruden wants to get him the football

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper caught one pass for nine yards in Monday night’s loss to the Rams. Coach Jon Gruden knows that’s not acceptable.

Gruden said the Raiders tried to get Cooper the ball on Monday, but he acknowledged that the game plan needs to be more geared toward Oakland’s most talented receiver, who was targeted just three times.

“We’ve got to do a better job as a coaching staff getting him the football,” Gruden said.

When Cooper is on he can be one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he’s not always on. Over Cooper’s last 16 games he has just 53 catches for 728 yards. That includes one game in which he exploded for 210 yards, but also includes six different games in which he had less than 10 yards.

Can the Raiders do a better job of getting Cooper the football? If they can’t, it could be a long season for Gruden’s offense in Oakland.