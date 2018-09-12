Anthony Castonzo practices, ready to play

Getty Images

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and expects to play Sunday against Washington.

“I’m excited to have a full week of practice and get out there and play,” Castonzo said Wednesday, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

The Colts played their season opener without Castonzo, who was limited in last week’s practices with a hamstring injury. He missed most of a month after a re-injury.

He missed only his seventh game with injury since the Colts made him a first-round pick in 2011.

Joe Haeg moved from right tackle to see his first NFL regular-season action at left tackle.

“Certainly having Anthony back is a plus,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “I think he’s elite at what he does. He’s an elite left tackle, and he’s also a great friend of mine, so it’s great to have one of your friends back in the huddle. I’m excited for him. He’s excited as well.”