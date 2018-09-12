Ben Roethlisberger didn’t think Myles Garrett should have been flagged for hit

Getty Images

The NFL has acknowledged that Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was wrongly flagged for a hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and Roethlisberger himself says he agrees Garrett didn’t deserve a penalty. But despite getting that gift, Roethlisberger wasn’t happy with the officiating on Sunday.

Specifically, Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan, he couldn’t believe that the officials didn’t give the Steelers the ball after an apparent Browns muffed punt. And Roethlisberger says he doesn’t see why the league admitted a mistake that helped the Steelers but isn’t admitting a mistake that helped the Browns.

“I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” Roethlisberger said of Garrett’s hit. “I wasn’t upset about it. I was surprised that they [penalized Garrett] but I wasn’t gonna go crazy about it. It just — I don’t understand, why’s the NFL have to come out and say that? They sure as heck didn’t come out and say that the ball did hit the guy in the head on the punt. Do they have to come out and every call that they make wrong in games, do they come out and say it? So I don’t understand why [on] that play particularly they had to come out and say they were wrong. They review plays, and I thought the point of reviewing plays was to get it right. That ball hit that guy’s helmet on that punt. It was crazy.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also was unhappy about the replay. If the call had gone the Steelers’ way, they would have had the ball near midfield with a 14-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, the Browns took the ball, scored twice, and the game ended tied.