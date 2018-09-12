Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think he was rusty after limited preseason work

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played in one of the team’s preseason games this summer before opening the regular season with three interceptions and two forced fumbles in a 21-21 tie with the Browns.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday, Roethlisberger was asked if the limited playing time in the preseason was related to the struggles. With the exception of his first interception on a throw intended for wide receiver Antonio Brown, Roethlisberger downplayed that notion.

“I don’t think so,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think the first interception was me getting a little anxious to get the ball to A.B. I was on a little roll-out in the red zone. The guy made a great play. That one maybe just having a feel of game speed stuff compared to practice, potentially.”

Roethlisberger hasn’t played more than one preseason game since 2015 and the last two openers were much shorter on errors, so other factors were likely in play last Sunday. The ones that have to do with the Cleveland defense won’t be in play this week and any internal ones will need to get cleaned up to avoid an 0-1-1 start against the Chiefs.