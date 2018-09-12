Ben Roethlisberger says elbow bruised but “fine”

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger would not answer whether he underwent an MRI on his injured right elbow, but the Steelers quarterback said he is fine.

“It just got hit,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “It’s bruised. It will be fine.”

Roethlisberger took a hit on the elbow in overtime against the Browns on Sunday, a strip-sack by Browns rookie Genard Avery on the next-to-last of 84 Steelers’ plays.

The team has not released its practice report from Wednesday yet. Roethlisberger said while he might miss Wednesday’s work, he expected to practice the rest of the week.

“Hope not. Don’t plan on it,” Roethlisberger of missing time. “Maybe just today, but that’s typical vet Wednesday for me.”