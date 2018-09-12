Bengals cut Matt Barkley with injury settlement

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they have released quarterback Matt Barkley from their injured reserve list, having reached an injury settlement with him.

Barkley played in all four preseason games with the Bengals. He injured his knee in the preseason finale against Indianapolis.

The Bengals placed him on injured reserve Sept. 1.

Barkley, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2013, has played 11 games with six starts in stints with the Eagles and Bears. He has eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his career.