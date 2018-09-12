Bills claim OL Ike Boettger

Getty Images

The Bills offensive line did not look good in the season opener, so the team has decided to bring someone else into the group.

Guard Ike Boettger joined the 53-man roster Wednesday after the team made a successful waiver claim. Cornerback Ryan Lewis, who was claimed off of waivers on September 2, was waived in a corresponding move.

Boettger spent the summer in Buffalo before being waived as the team dropped to 53 players. He was claimed by the Chiefs, but did not play in Week One and got dropped from the roster when tight end Demetrius Harris was activated on Tuesday.

The move leaves the Bills with 10 offensive linemen to sift through as they try to find a unit that will keep Josh Allen upright in his first NFL start and beyond.