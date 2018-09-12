Bucs put Vernon Hargreaves on injured reserve

Getty Images

The shoulder injury suffered by Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Sunday turned out to be a serious one.

Hargreaves is being placed on injured reserve today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That means Hargreaves will miss at least eight games, and the team reportedly fears that he will miss the entire season.

That’s a big blow for a Buccaneers team that already has to have concerns about its passing defense, which struggled on Sunday against the Saints.

Hargreaves has been a starter from Day One since the Bucs took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. But he missed half of last season with injuries, and now he might miss 15 more games with another injury.