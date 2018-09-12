David Johnson limited with back injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals listed running back David Johnson as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury.

It doesn’t appear something that will prevent him from playing this week.

Johnson played 36 of 53 snaps in his first game in a year. He injured his wrist on his 17th touch in the season opener against Detroit in 2017 and missed the final 15 games.

With the Cardinals behind and getting only 53 snaps Sunday, Johnson had only 14 touches for 67 yards and a touchdown against Washington.

He signed a three-year, $39 million extension, including $30 million guaranteed, last week. The Cardinals based his worth on his 2016 season when he led the NFL with 2,118 all-purpose years and 373 touches.