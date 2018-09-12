Devonta Freeman not practicing on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Falcons will kick off their practice week without running back Devonta Freeman.

Freeman hurt his knee while running six times for 36 yards and catching three passes in last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles. The early word was that he avoided a serious injury and, unlike safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones, Freeman has not landed on injured reserve in the days since the game.

Head coach Dan Quinn said that he has been experiencing soreness, however, and will sit out Wednesday’s practice as a result. They’ll practice twice more this week before issuing a final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Tevin Coleman would get the start if Freeman is unable to play. Fourth-round pick Ito Smith and recent practice squad promotion Brian Hill round out the running back group in Atlanta.