Eric Berry still sidelined at Chiefs practice

Chiefs safety Eric Berry hasn’t practiced since mid-August and it remains unclear when that will change.

Berry’s sore heel is keeping him out of practice again on Wednesday. Head coach Andy Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, that the safety is making progress, but won’t return to the field “everything calms down around his Achilles area.”

“Just being cautious, it’s a long season,” Reid said.

The Chiefs won without Berry in Week One, but they did give up 418 passing yards in the process. Those yards might have added up to more points if not for some drops by Chargers receivers and the Steelers are unlikely to be shy about challenging the Kansas City secondary if Berry is out again this week.