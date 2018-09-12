Falcons promote running back Brian Hill from practice squad

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons promoted running back Brian Hill from their practice squad on Tuesday to take the roster spot vacated by the placement of linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve.

Hill had been on the Falcons practice squad last season when the Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their active roster in November to help replace the injured Jeremy Hill. Hill – the one Atlanta promoted Tuesday – was released by Cincinnati at the end of training camp and re-signed with the Falcons practice squad before his addition to the active roster.

Hill appeared in seven games last season – one for Atlanta and six for Cincinnati – getting 11 carries for 37 yards and catching two passes for 36 yards. He carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdowns this preseason for the Bengals.