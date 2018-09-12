Greg Zuerlein nabs NFC special teams player of the week

AP

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed his first field goal of the 2018 season when a 46-yarder off the infield dirt in Oakland sailed wide of the uprights, but the night went better from there.

Zuerlein hit his next four field goals and all three of his extra points as the Rams beat the Raiders 33-13 in their season opener. Zuerlein was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of that performance.

That makes for a nice return to work for Zuerlein, who ended last season on injured reserve due to a back injury. He won special teams weekly honors twice before the injury and is now a six-time recipient of the honor.

Zuerlein will make his 2018 home debut against the Cardinals this weekend.