Harrison Smith named NFC defensive player of the week

The Vikings defense is coming off a strong 2017 season and they got this year off on the right foot against the 49ers in Week One.

They forced four turnovers, sacked Jimmy Garoppolo three times and got a 24-16 win over their visitors from the NFC West. Safety Harrison Smith had a big hand in their success and was named the NFC defensive player of the week for his efforts.

Smith had eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception during a busy afternoon. Good performances have been par for the course for Smith, who has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time after the 2017 season.

Smith and the Vikings will hit the road this weekend for a game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.