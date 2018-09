Getty Images

The fans who stuck around through four hours of lightning delays deserved a show.

And Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant gave them one.

Grant was named AFC special teams player of the week for his electrifying (pun absolutely intended) performance against the Titans.

Grant provided a boost after the second break, with a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

His other return was only 23 yards, but a 62.5-yard average makes him the league leader.