Jason Pierre-Paul latest on list of banged-up Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are going to have a hard time following up on last week’s win over the Saints, because they could be missing many of their key players.

The latest addition to the list is defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the veteran defensive end had a brace on his right knee, and wasn’t sure about his status for this week’s game against the Eagles.

“My knee is jacked up. Banged up,” Pierre-Paul said. “Ask me if I can play Sunday, I don’t know.”

Of course, things can change over the course of the week, and health questions will be at the forefront this week in Tampa.

In addition to Pierre-Paul, they could potentially play the Eagles without wide receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion protocol), as well as their starting cornerbacks. Vernon Hargreaves was placed on injured reserve already, and Brent Grimes is dealing with a groin injury.