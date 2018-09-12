Joey Bosa week-to-week with foot injury

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is considered week-to-week with a foot injury.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that Bosa visited specialist Dr. Robert Anderson today and did get some good news, which is that he’s not considered a candidate for injured reserve.

When healthy Bosa is one of the best defensive players in the league, and last year he started all 16 games. But this year the foot injury kept him out of the entire preseason and Week One of the regular season.

How many weeks Bosa will miss is up in the air, but the Chargers would love to get him back on the field, especially after their defense was torched without Bosa in Week One.