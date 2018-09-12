Johnathan Hankins visiting the Raiders, who want him

Getty Images

Johnathan Hankins is a little young for the Raiders, but he’s visiting anyway.

The veteran defensive lineman is visiting Oakland today, and the Raiders want to sign him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hankins, 26, has drawn interest from other teams and taken several visits since the Colts cut him in March.

He’s a solid run defender and played well for the Colts last year, after four years with the Giants. With a week in the books, veteran deals are no longer guaranteed for the entire season, which makes teams more willing to sign veteran players.