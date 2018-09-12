Leonard Fournette won’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Jaguars have called running back Leonard Fournette‘s hamstring injury minor since he exited last Sunday’s victory over the Giants, but it’s not minor enough that Fournette is expected to practice on Wednesday.

The team released a pre-practice injury report and Fournette was one of six players the team does not expect to take part in practice. Head coach Doug Marrone said a short time later that Fournette will do work on the side as the rest of the team prepares to face the Patriots.

Marrone didn’t say anything definitive about Fournette’s status for Sunday and the team could be managing his workload in hopes of avoiding any setbacks that would rule him out of action. On the other hand, that precaution could extend through the weekend in an effort to avoid a prolonged absence.

T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant would be the backs for Jacksonville if Fournette can’t play.

Linebacker Leon Jacobs, center Brandon Linder, offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins are also expected to sit out the first session of the week.