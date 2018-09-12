Matthew Stafford “healthy and good to go”

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford got dinged a couple of times on Monday night and left the game for one play in the third quarter, but none of the aches and pains are going to miss a game for the first time since 2010.

Stafford stayed in the game after getting kicked in the left leg and took a play off after a shot to the sternum from Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams, but said on WJR Tuesday that all is well physically heading into Week Two.

“I’m doing OK,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m feeling healthy and good to go.”

Stafford said he felt “lucky” to avoid a more serious leg injury and needs to get the “ball out probably a little bit quicker” to avoid hits like the one he took from Williams.

Stafford was 27-of-46 for 268 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in the 48-17 loss to the Jets. Setting injury worries aside should provide more time to focus on fixing everything else that went wrong in that outing.