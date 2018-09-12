Nick Foles will start again this week

Getty Images

Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said on Tuesday that the team had decided on a starting quarterback for their Week Two game against the Buccaneers, but that a public announcement would not come until head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media on Wednesday.

Pederson has delivered that announcement and it is the expected one. Nick Foles will be in the lineup in Tampa on Sunday afternoon.

The decision was an easy one as Pederson also said that Carson Wentz has not been cleared for contact by the team’s medical staff. A report over the weekend indicated that Week Three’s game against the Colts may be a realistic point for Wentz to make his first start since tearing his ACL last season.

Foles was 19-of-34 for 117 yards and an interception in last Thursday’s 18-12 victory over the Falcons.