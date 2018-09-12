No practice for Ben Roethlisberger, David DeCastro

Getty Images

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be limited early in the practice week due to an elbow injury. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger didn’t practice at all.

He hinted at the possibility in a midweek session with reporters, attributing the likely absence to a veteran’s day off. Regardless, he was listed on the official report as not practicing, with the designation of an elbow injury.

Also not practicing on Wednesday was guard David DeCastro, who has a fractured hand. Likewise, defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (shoulder), cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring), and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (knee) missed practice.

The Steelers open their home schedule on Sunday with a visit from the Chiefs.