Panthers place Daryl Williams on IR, sign Chris Clark

Getty Images

The Panthers now have both of their projected starting offensive tackles on injured reserve.

Right tackle Daryl Williams hurt his knee this summer, hurt it again in Week One and needs surgery to address the injury. The Panthers announced Williams is on injured reserve on Wednesday and signed Chris Clark to take his place.

The exact nature of Williams’ injury is unclear, but he tore his MCL and dislocated his kneecap this summer. This injury was described as a new one, but the back-to-back issues have taken their toll.

Clark spent the last three seasons with the Texans and worked out for them this week in the wake of Seantrel Henderson‘s season-ending injury.

Left tackle Matt Kalil is on IR after his own knee surgery. Taylor Moton is playing in his place while Amini Silatolu replaced Williams after he left the win over the Cowboys.