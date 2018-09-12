Pat Shurmur expects Olivier Vernon will “be out there this week”

Getty Images

The Giants defense fared pretty well against the Jaguars despite the absence of linebacker Olivier Vernon and we may get to see how they look with all hands on deck this week.

Vernon has been dealing with a high ankle sprain for the last couple of weeks, but head coach Pat Shurmur said he’s progressed enough to be out at practice on Wednesday.

“He’ll be out there this week. He’s getting closer,” Shurmur said during an appearance on WFAN, via the New York Post. “He’s a fast healer from what I’m told. So he’s going to be at practice [on Wednesday] and throughout. We’ll just see how much he can do as we get ready to play.”

The Jaguars, who lost running back Leonard Fournette to a hamstring injury, scored on three of their first four possessions last Sunday, but managed just 93 yards and no points in the second half. Rookie Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin had a tackle, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed in place of Vernon.