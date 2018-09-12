Patrick Mahomes is the first 2018 AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ decision to turn their offense over to quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid off in Week One.

Mahomes was a 2017 first-round pick who backed up Alex Smith for most of last season before starting the regular season finale. Mahomes played well in that outing and moved into the starting lineup when the Chiefs traded Smith to Washington this offseason.

Mahomes went 15-of-27 for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 road win over the Chargers last Sunday. He also ran five times for 21 yards in a performance that earned Mahomes recognition as the first AFC offensive player of the week for the 2018 season.

He’ll try to post another big game against the Steelers and AFC defensive player of the week T.J. Watt this Sunday.