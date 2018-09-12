Pats look at Orleans Darkwa, Charles Sims, Brandon Tate

Getty Images

Injuries to guys like Jeremy Hill (IR), Sony Michel (knee), and Rex Burkhead (concussion) have opened the door for a couple of potential additions to the Patriots.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, running backs Orleans Darkwa and Charles Sims were due to work out for the Pats on Tuesday.

Also getting a workout was receiver Brandon Tate (pictured). A former third-round pick of the Patriots, he spent two years in New England, five in Cincinnati, and the last two in Buffalo.

The Patriots have considered a variety of pass catchers as they try to get through the first four games without Julian Edelman, who is suspended, and Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, and Malcolm Mitchell, who are long gone.