Raiders sign Johanthan Hankins, Clinton McDonald

Word on Wednesday morning was that the Raiders were meeting with free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins with designs on adding him to the roster.

They did exactly that later in the day and actually wound up doubling their pleasure by adding another defensive tackle as well. Per multiple reports, the Raiders have signed both Hankins and Clinton McDonald to their 53-man roster.

McDonald spent the last four years with the Buccaneers and had 29 tackles and five sacks in 14 games last season. He failed to make the Broncos this summer. Hankins had 44 tackles and two sacks during his lone season with the Colts in 2017. He was released in March and visited with several teams before landing with Oakland.

The Raiders have not announced any corresponding moves at this point. Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News reports that defensive end Shilique Calhoun will be waived in one move and the Raiders have a pair of defensive tackles — Justin Ellis and PJ Hall — dealing with injuries.