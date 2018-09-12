Ravens put Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens ruled running back Kenneth Dixon out of Thursday night’s game against the Bengals when they released their injury report on Wednesday, but Dixon’s knee injury will keep him out a lot longer than one game.

Dixon has been placed on injured reserve. He is eligible to return after eight weeks on the list, but there’s no word if the Ravens believe that’s a likely outcome.

It’s the second straight year that Dixon has landed on IR because of knee trouble. He didn’t play at all last season, but did run 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory over the Bills last weekend.

The Ravens promoted De'Lance Turner from the practice squad to fill Dixon’s spot on the roster and in the backfield. Alex Collins and Buck Allen are the lead backs for Baltimore.