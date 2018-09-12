Ravens rule four out for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Ravens already know more than half of their inactive list for Thursday’s game against the Bengals, as four players have already been ruled out.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, running back Kenneth Dixon, defensive back Maurice Canady and defensive tackle Willie Henry were listed as out on their final injury report of the week.

They also listed return man Janarion Grant as questionable with a hand injury.

Hurst, their first first-round pick this year, hasn’t practiced since a foot procedure in August. The initial prognosis of three to four weeks of recovery time means he should be close, unless the early timetable was wrong.