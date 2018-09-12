Report: Bills bench Nathan Peterman, Josh Allen will start

Getty Images

The Bills have made another change at quarterback.

Nathan Peterman has been benched and Josh Allen will start on Sunday against the Chargers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Allen was obviously going to start eventually, considering that he was a Top 10 draft pick and Peterman was terrible in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Ravens. But it wasn’t clear whether the Bills wanted to make the move this soon, as there are concerns about whether the Bills have a good enough team around Allen to protect him from getting thrown to the wolves early in his rookie year.

Apparently Bills coach Sean McDermott decided, however, that Peterman just isn’t getting the job done, and the Bills have to try something else. With the Chargers coming to town, Allen will show the Buffalo fans what he can do.