Report: Bills bench Nathan Peterman, Josh Allen will start

The Bills have made another change at quarterback.

Nathan Peterman has been benched and Josh Allen will start on Sunday against the Chargers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Allen was obviously going to start eventually, considering that he was a Top 10 draft pick and Peterman was terrible in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Ravens. But it wasn’t clear whether the Bills wanted to make the move this soon, as there are concerns about whether the Bills have a good enough team around Allen to protect him from getting thrown to the wolves early in his rookie year.

Apparently Bills coach Sean McDermott decided, however, that Peterman just isn’t getting the job done, and the Bills have to try something else. With the Chargers coming to town, Allen will show the Buffalo fans what he can do.

  9. With that offensive line? I thought the plan was to let someone else take the hits this year? Why did they trade McCarron anyways? Are they trying to pull a “david carr” on Allen? I guess we’ll find out what he’s really made of really soon.

  10. This will be a real challenge and learning curve for Allen. I believe Allen can handle dealing with a very weak Oline and mediocre receiving corp. The Bills were lucky to be able to land Allen in the Draft.

  12. This is why so many top draft picks get labeled bust and/or actually are bust.
    They get forced onto the worst teams in the league and then get thrown to the wolves and are expected to play like HoFers. While still having the 4 win team and coaching around them…

    When I was kid, “Get off my lawn!!” the young draft QBs played backup for a FEW years before they were expected to lead the team.
    This “Do it now!” mentality is ruining some of the best potential prospects to ever come down the pike…
    I still want you to to stay the hell off my lawn…

  14. Whatever talent Peterman has, it does not seem to work under fire during an actual game. But that’s OK – the world needs more high school football coaches and he’d probably be good at that.

  17. YES! There is a deity!

    It’s ALLEN TIME… NOW, Daboll, PLEASE set up this kid for success with a game plan that will allow him to not get killed out there. Run Shady, run Ivory, run Murphy, run draws, and throw screens, quick slants, TE seams, and 1 on 1 shots on the outside to KB.

    LETS GO!

  19. Can ANYONE explain why they shipped McCarron off for basically nothing? This forces them to put Allen out there before he’s ready and potentially harms his development. People need to be fired over how this has been handled.

  20. Thats so unfair!
    Peterman greatly improved.
    He didn’t throw 5 interceptions in a game.
    Why bench him?

    PS – This makes the GM and HC look like clowns. Get ready to be fired.

  23. 2022 “And with the #3 pick in the draft the Buffalo Bills select quarterback … from ….”
    The O-Line is in shambles. Josh is going to become the next Alex Smith (a good/great quarterback that is going to be ruined at his first team). Alex Smith was very lucky to go to KC, it reignited his career. I am afraid that Allen is going to suffer the same fact. It is a shame that Josh is going to be running for his life all season. Short term vision by the coaches. Bad choice, and this is from a Patriots fan. I’d like to see another decent QB in the league and I think the O-line is going to ruin him.

  25. Josh Allen is not ready to see the field. A.J McCarron should have been the starting QB for the Bills.

    I was chilling on the couch Sunday and me and Peterman almost have the same passer rating.

  26. mogogo1 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:34 am
    Can ANYONE explain why they shipped McCarron off for basically nothing? This forces them to put Allen out there before he’s ready and potentially harms his development. People need to be fired over how this has been handled.

    ————-

    Exactly. McCarron would have given then exactly what they wanted. A guy that could start and not look terrible while they were getting Allen ready. Now Allen has to be sent to the wolves.

  27. At least Peterman made the record books as I’m pretty certain nobody else has ever had 5 interceptions in a half AND a zero QB rating in separate games. That takes some doing. I was holding out for the game where every pass he threw was intercepted, but that just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.

  28. this will ruin allen. the bills are the worst team in the league and now have a well-documented raw qb. he is not ready and will get shelled. at least they can fix their mistake by taking a qb number 1 overall again in next years draft

  29. Yet the most recent installment of a TRASH team setting up a talented kid for failure (and ousting from the league).

    The 1st Ten draft picks should be guaranteed 5 years worth of pay so that Cleveland, the Bills and other basement dwellers can stop destroying these kid’s futures.

  30. He’s getting benched after one week! !! Lmao. The bills head coach is a blundering idiot. I feel bad for the bills fans. They should’ve went after keenum or Bridgewater. Or kept their starter they benched and released. That bridge was probably burnt to the ground. There was no repairing that relationship.

  31. Allen is a QB has been inaccurate at every level he has played in. From HS to his limited throws in the NFL. He would have benefited from sitting on the bench and learning, but the management of the Bills has set him up for failure. The odds are stacked against him and more than likely he will have a terrible year and the Bills will be at the top of draft next year looking for a QB. Some QBs land in the right situation and others are just unlucky. Josh, save your money.

  34. mogogo1 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:34 am
    Can ANYONE explain why they shipped McCarron off for basically nothing? This forces them to put Allen out there before he’s ready and potentially harms his development. People need to be fired over how this has been handled.

    ~~~~
    During Training Camp and in the Preseason games – McCarron just wasn’t that good. Peterman *did* actually look better than him. The Front office said “may as a get what value we can from this rental” and pulled the trigger on the trade.

    Now – my question is why did they get rid of Tyrod if they were planning to slow walk their ‘QB of the future’ development. Tyrod certainly wasn’t ‘great’ (see his playoff non-performance for details), but he was serviceable. I think Tyrod would’ve been a pretty good mentor to Allen.

    oh well – everything looks different in hindsight.

  35. Peterman will be starting in week 3 because:

    (A) Josh Allen will get maimed by the Chargers on Sunday and will be sitting on IR
    (B) Newly signed starting QB, EJ Manuel, won’t be quite up to speed with the new system just yet

  36. ..and so begins the Josh Allen era! Not expected a great season for the Bills as they need to add talent all over the place, but Josh can gain valuable experience. For those saying this will ruin him I say this, it that happens, he was never going to be the answer anyhow. Top 10 QBs don’t get drafted to sit and learn anymore…Get in there and learn how to win at the NFL level!!!

  38. scoops1 says:

    September 12, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Is Kapernick available?
    __________________________________________________

    You’re right! I think the Allen family and the coaches have COLLUDED to keep Kap out of the league!

  39. pastabelly says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:28 am
    It’s insane that they traded away AJ McCarron.

    Um, no. McCarron just isn’t good. Not even just “not very good”. He isn’t ANY good. Bills may be suffering at QB for a while but McCarron wasn’t going to solve it.

  41. Remember when Buffalo benched Tyrod Taylor for Peterman while in the midst of a playoff race? Fun times. They have no choice but to throw Allen to the wolves and watch him sink.

  43. .
    The McCarron trade is a clear indication that we are witnessing “Suck for Luck 2”. The Bills will attempt to auction off the #1 for a bevy of later picks. Those new bodies will be added to the recouped 60 million in dead cap dollars that will be available for free agency. Those two moves can make Buffalo well in a hurry. Tanking works.
    .

  45. “Josh is going to become the next Alex Smith (a good/great quarterback that is going to be ruined at his first team)”
    _________________

    First, an odd comparison given their styles couldn’t be any more different. Allen is a pocket passer with a big-arm but accuracy issues while Smith is dual threat, weak-armed but extremely accurate. Secondly, where did you hear Smith was “ruined” in San Fran? He played extremely well there including a 13-3 season as the starter and had a 104 QB rating his final season there. It took him 5 seasons in KC to top that rating.

  46. It’s not really week 2 Bills fans should worry about. It’s week 3 when he’ll have to face the Vikings defense who will be drooling once they see a poorly protected and equipped rookie QB.

  48. Everyone crying about “throwing a rookie to the wolves”. Lmao. If you are a good qb then there are no wolves on the field. If you play awfully bad then you were never good to begin with. Look at Darnold and the pathetic jets. He made what everyone thought was a bad jets team look like a playoff team. I don’t believe in the term “throwing to the wolves”. Maybe if your qb was drafted as a freshman in high school then that could be called “thrown to the wolves “. All these rookies are grown men that were elite in college for years. They should be ready to play football. The only thing that’s a concern is confidence, butterflies, nerves. All that should go away after the first series. Today’s rookie qbs are treated like toddlers. The only way to get your rookie ready is by playing him, getting experience. So what if he has a few bad games, that’s how you learn. You learn from your mistakes and get better. Then year two will be your breakout year.

  50. What the Bills need is the type of quarterback who can just come in and keep it steady — not remarkable, just steady — while the rookie develops from the bench.

    You know, like the Tyrod Taylor or AJ McCarron type.

    Oh wait.

  51. nhpats says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:33 am
    This may be the worst Bills team we have seen in years. I am not even sure they can beat the Colts
    ___________
    There it is……what took you so long?
    #YourTeam*Cheats

  53. After a few games or even a few quarters of Josh Allen I suspect many fans will be asking for more Peterson.

