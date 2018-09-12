Report: NFL tells Titans hit on Marcus Mariota was illegal

Getty Images

Officials should have penalized Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes for the hit that injured Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, the NFL told Titans coach Mike Vrabel, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Vrabel sent the NFL a list of 10 plays he questioned, and the NFL admitted eight were incorrect, per Kuharsky. Hayes’ hit left the Titans concerned about their starting quarterback’s throwing elbow.

But the Titans listed Mariota as a full participant at Wednesday’s practice and is expected to start Sunday against Houston.

“He’s feeling good,” Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “He was able to practice. He had some rest there Monday and Tuesday, so he was able to get through and do everything and really be OK. I would say that barring any setbacks, Marcus is gonna be good to go on Sunday.”

Mariota said he was “feeling pretty good” after Wednesday’s work.

“Kind of taking it one day at a time, but I was able to go through practice today and it felt pretty good,” Mariota said.