Report: NFL tells Titans hit on Marcus Mariota was illegal

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Officials should have penalized Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes for the hit that injured Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, the NFL told Titans coach Mike Vrabel, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Vrabel sent the NFL a list of 10 plays he questioned, and the NFL admitted eight were incorrect, per Kuharsky. Hayes’ hit left the Titans concerned about their starting quarterback’s throwing elbow.

But the Titans listed Mariota as a full participant at Wednesday’s practice and is expected to start Sunday against Houston.

He’s feeling good,” Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “He was able to practice. He had some rest there Monday and Tuesday, so he was able to get through and do everything and really be OK. I would say that barring any setbacks, Marcus is gonna be good to go on Sunday.”

Mariota said he was “feeling pretty good” after Wednesday’s work.

“Kind of taking it one day at a time, but I was able to go through practice today and it felt pretty good,” Mariota said.

12 responses to “Report: NFL tells Titans hit on Marcus Mariota was illegal

  1. As a close friend of the organization, looking back at that draft class of QBs you can conclude that Mannion has turned out as it relates to team expectations. Can’t blame Mariota, especially because he was Exhibit A of the whole Chip Kelly tire inflation carousel

  2. Is New York going to get involved in overturning and/or making calls? Aaron Donald got robbed of a sack on Monday night crawling on the ground. That should have been overturned. William Hayes should have been ejected.

  3. Of course it wasn’t flagged. He’s not a marquee player who puts butts in the seats. Also he has a penchant for running so the refs give the tackler a bit more leeway I noticed.

  4. What types of fines or penalties will that officiating crew face? Absolutely nothing I’m sure, thanks to “integrity of the game” Goodell

  6. Total BS… the QB is considered a Runner during any RPO play according to the rules. It is subjective to the Referee to decide if the QB is still “deceiving the option”. In this case he was running right and did not stop his action after the handoff. Also, if you are going to whine about getting hit low. Hayes turns his head away and his initial contact is at or above the waist with a shoulderas Mariota turns he gets hit in the elbow and hand. Tough Luck … Not a Dirty Play and in fact not even a hard hit. Just unfortunate for a frail QB in a RPO offense.

  7. Shame he was injured but i still dont see how that was illegal. I would like the NFL to explain why and not a head coach stating the NFL told him. Let’s hear from the NFL. Was is a low hit? Was it a late hit? I mean what is the reason why?? It was a bang bang play so no way you can say it was late. How about blocking him next time and maybe blame the RT for not blocking?

  8. Ejected for what?:

    Hayes did the smart thing on the play, if Mariota keeps the ball, he runs for 20 yards….you don’t want to get hit, don’t run the read option…..it’s pretty simple.

    Sweatpants World says:
    September 12, 2018 at 6:06 pm
    Is New York going to get involved in overturning and/or making calls? Aaron Donald got robbed of a sack on Monday night crawling on the ground. That should have been overturned. William Hayes should have been ejected.

  10. The reason penalties are getting way worse: every team wants all the missed penalties that would have helped them. Every team. Vast majority of illegal acts on the field are not called as penalties. As we start calling more and more of those as penalties, it will just continue to get much worse. I’m not very excited to see what the game turns into in 10 years. Wish they would take a stand on the issue, but I don’t think anything at all is standing in the way of this getting worse.

  11. So on a read option the defender does not know if the Qb is going to run with the ball or hand it off so what are you supposed to do let him run by you.If you don’t want the qb to take a hit stop running the read option simple

