Report: Raiders to sign long snapper Trent Sieg

Getty Images

With the loss of long snapper Andrew DePaola to a suspected torn ACL, the Oakland Raiders need a replacement for the rest of the season.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders intend to sign Trent Sieg to handle the duties moving forward. The move is expected to become official on Wednesday.

Sieg spent the preseason with the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie out of Colorado State appeared in all five preseason games for Baltimore before being released during roster cuts.

Backup tight end Lee Smith served as the emergency snapper for the Raiders following DePaola’s injury Monday night.