Report: Ziggy Ansah avoided serious shoulder injury

Getty Images

Before they got run out of Ford Field by the Jets in the third quarter of Monday night’s game, the Lions saw defensive end Ziggy Ansah head to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Ansah would not return to the contest, but it appears it won’t be too long before he’s able to rejoin the team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ansah’s MRI came back without any sign of a serious injury.

Per the report, the test results leave Ansah feeling hopeful that he will be able to play against the 49ers in Week Two.

Ansah had four tackles and a sack of Sam Darnold in 19 snaps before his injury.

The Lions also saw right guard T.J. Lang depart early on Monday. There’s been no update about the status of his back issue.