Rex Burkhead out of practice with a concussion

Getty Images

The Patriots lost running back Jeremy Hill for the season to a torn ACL in the regular season opener and another back was out of practice on Wednesday.

Rex Burkhead appeared on the team’s injury report as a non-participant in practice because of a concussion. There was no word of an issue after Burkhead ran 18 times for 64 yards in New England’s win over the Texans.

There almost certainly won’t be any word from the Patriots about Burkhead’s condition, although the parameters of the concussion protocol mean that the only update that matters is when he gets cleared.

Sony Michel, who did not play last Sunday, was limited on Wednesday by a knee injury. James White, fullback James Develin and the newly signed Kenjon Barner round out the Patriots backs.