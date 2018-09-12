Ryan Fitzpatrick named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

No player had the kind of eye-popping stat line in Week One as Ryan Fitzpatrick.

So his being named NFC offensive player of the week is fully #asexpected.

Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 36 yards and another score as the Buccaneers stunned the Saints 48-40.

The most impressive part of the day for Fitzpatrick was his consistent ability to hit his receivers for chunk plays. Averaging 14.9 yards per attempt shows how effective the deep passing game was, with nine plays of 20 yards or more.

While he may end up back on the bench when Jameis Winston returns after two more games of suspension, the Bucs have made no promises to that effect.

And with Fitzpatrick playing this way, why would they?