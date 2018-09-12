Saints re-sign Jermon Bushrod

Getty Images

The Saints re-signed veteran offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports. They cut offensive lineman Michael Ola in a corresponding move.

Ola was active for the season opener but did not play.

Bushrod returned to the Saints as a free agent this offseason to compete for a backup role.

He made 26 starts at right guard for Miami the past two seasons, but the Saints worked him at left tackle during training camp.

Ola played mostly guard in his time in New Orleans.