Sam Bradford has no special feeling about playing Rams

The Rams drafted Sam Bradford with the No. 1 overall choice in 2010, but four years have passed since they gave up on him. He’s on his third team since then. The Rams have changed cities, are on their third head coach (counting interim John Fassel), and Jared Goff is their fourth starting quarterback since they traded Bradford.

Thus, Bradford insists he has no special feeling about playing his former team.

“Not really,” Bradford said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “If it would’ve happened sooner, maybe there would be more. There’s just not a lot of connection that’s still there for me.”

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, though, does have special feelings about playing Bradford. Suh went No. 2 overall, after Bradford, in the 2010 draft.

“I always mark the calendar when I have Sam Bradford on there,” Suh said in a podcast, adding, “I’ll definitely try to hit him as hard as I can.”

Bradford wore a knowing smile when told of Suh’s comment.

“Great,” he said, adding, “I mean, I get it. I think everyone wants to hit me. That’s kind of how it goes.”

Bradford completed only 3 of 7 passes for 11 yards in the first half of his Arizona debut. He went 17-of-27 for 142 yards in the second half, but it still was off his career completion percentage of 62.5 and the record 71.6 percent he had in 2016.