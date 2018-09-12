Sean McDermott: Starting Josh Allen is right move for us

Getty Images

The Bills have confirmed that Josh Allen will start at quarterback against the Chargers in Sunday’s home opener and head coach Sean McDermott discussed the decision to change quarterbacks at his Wednesday press conference.

McDermott did not think Allen was the right choice over Nathan Peterman a week ago and said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, he will go “to my grave” believing that was the right call for the team. Starting Allen now is “the right move for us,” although McDermott had little interest in discussing why that was the case.

“I don’t feel a need, honestly, to elaborate,” McDermott said. “We talk a lot in-house about decisions and the right move.”

There was more than enough evidence in last Sunday’ 47-3 loss to the Ravens to explain why a team would choose to bench Peterman. Allen went 6-of-15 for 74 yards after replacing Peterman in the third quarter and McDermott said he thought Allen’s “command of the offense was there,” but declined to say if this is going to be a permanent move.

It’s hard to figure how the Bills would move from starting their first-round pick in Week Two to playing Peterman for a reason other than injury, but it was hard to figure why they benched Tyrod Taylor for Peterman last season so it’s fair to say they’re operating from their own manual in Buffalo.