Sunday night’s stars get snubbed in the awards department

Posted by Mike Florio on September 12, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
When I spoke after the early Sunday afternoon games with both Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Vikings safety Harrison Smith, I believed I was speaking to the NFC offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively. Then came Sunday night.

Apparently, however, whoever it is that determines the top players of the week likes guys who play both halves of the game.

That’s the only reason to explain the snubbing of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack for awards that went to Fitzpatrick and Smith. In the first half of the Sunday night game, Mack redefined the term “dominant,” with a performance that included a pick-six and a Hollywood Henderson-style robbery of the ball from quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The second half then became the Aaron Rodgers show, with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time authoring one of his greatest performances of all time.

Fitzpatrick and Smith also had dominant games, and maybe it’s refreshing that the size of the stage on which the prime-time performances occur won’t tip the scales away from the guys who get it done in the afternoon. But for as much as it felt like a foregone conclusion before Sunday night’s game that Fitzpatrick and Smith would be securing the distinction for Week One, it felt like Rodgers and Mack had eclipsed both of them on Sunday night.

25 responses to “Sunday night’s stars get snubbed in the awards department

  2. OH Whayyyyyy the media darling Rodgers didn’t get an award. What more do you want? Another rule made up that if A A Ron wins a game he automatically is player of the week?

  3. The bears running backs carried only 20 times and averaged 5 yards a carry. What was Nagy thinking when he kept putting the ball in the hands of a young inexperienced QB with that lead?! All they had to do was continue to run the ball. Really inexcusable.

  5. To make Rodgers the offensive player of the week would have been an insult to Fitzpatrick.

    Fitz outdueled future HOFer Drew Brees.

    Mack had a good first half, but failed to produce with the game on the line.

    Harrison was stout the whole game and clinched it late in the 4th with an INT.

  6. Coming back at home after being down to the 5-11 Chicago Bears is “one of the greatest performances of all time.”

    A real QB would’ve had the boot to the neck of the Bears out the gate. I doubt Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, or for that matter, Ryan Fitzpatrick would have found themselves down 20 to the Bears at home.

    His “greatest performance” is also indicative of his apathetic play in the first half.

  10. I wonder how many people went from trying to get the Bears D for their Fantasy teams in the first half to completely dropping the bid in the second. Games are 60 minutes, maybe their Rookie coach should bring that up in practice this week.

  11. Fitz deserves the award. He played lights out for the full game. Rodgers was great, but only for a half. I think if he played all 4 quarters like he played in the 4th, then the argument can be made, but he was terrible in the first (before the knee injury).

  12. If the award was for style points Aaaron gets it but it’s hard to justify giving the offensive player of the week award to a guy who only had 66.7% comp %, 286 yards 3 TD, 0 INT, and a 130 passer rating to 75.0 Comp %, 417 yards 4 TD 0 INT 156.3 passer rating with another TD ran for. I mean I love Aaron and I was screaming when my Packers were killing me then bringing me back to life, but that line isn’t even close to the Fitzter.

  13. Smith deserved the DPOW award. He was dominating the whole game – not just one half.

    Mack had a great first half. Harrison clearly out performed for the whole game.

  14. Just mention Aaron Rodgers and the Viking trolls go apoplectic, I especially enjoy the question as to how many Superbowls did he win? The answer, one more than the Vikings could muster in 57 years.

  15. Mack was on a “pitch count” He was playing extremely well, then he got tired. See the classic comment about football shape. Had this been the 4th game of the season, I think he would have continued that wrecking ball performance into the second half. I remember the old high school football chant “4 quarters” while running gassers. As dominate as he was, I don’t think Mack deserved it.

  16. Mack had 3 tackles including the sack/fumble and a pick 6. That’s a nice 3 plays I’ll admit, but I don’t think POTW good?

  20. amurdora says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:40 am
    If the award was for style points Aaaron gets it but it’s hard to justify giving the offensive player of the week award to a guy who only had 66.7% comp %, 286 yards 3 TD, 0 INT, and a 130 passer rating to 75.0 Comp %, 417 yards 4 TD 0 INT 156.3 passer rating with another TD ran for. I mean I love Aaron and I was screaming when my Packers were killing me then bringing me back to life, but that line isn’t even close to the Fitzter.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Agreed.I didn’t get to watch the Viking game but like Rodgers, Mack had “a tale of two halves.” If Smith was dominant or even near-dominant, for all 4 quarters, the D award should be his.

    I just don’t get why any of this has to be so hard for some people.

  21. Rodgers/Fitz and Smith/Mack should have been co-mvps — its not that tough. And just mention any Viking in a PFT article and whatjusthappened absolutely and obsessively can’t resist adding his one and one-fourth cents worth.

  22. Do you know why Mack didn’t win? It’s because he had a handful of beautiful plays that will really fill a stat sheet and then he disappeared. Their opponent mounted a huge comeback and won the game while Mack stood on the sideline or was ineffective on the field.

    Do you know why Harrison Smith DID win? It’s because he played the entire game and made an impact on every series. He included a handful of beautiful plays as well as a consistent effort from start to finish which led to a team win.

  23. rageviral says:
    Greatest of all time? How many Superbowls has he won?
    —————————–
    The article said one of the greatest of all time.
    Learn to read and comprehend before you open your big mouth.

  24. People who harp on “how many SB wins” as a measure of greatness are ignorant.

    I suppose Joe Thomas is one of the worst LTs to ever play the game, he never won anything in the post season.

  25. if they don’t like it they can work harder and maybe earn an award later this year.

    Pouting won’t get you spit in the real world.

